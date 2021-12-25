Raymond James & Associates Has $58.99 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,215 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of National Grid worth $58,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,604,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Grid by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

