Raymond James & Associates Has $69.51 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $69,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $195.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.82 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

