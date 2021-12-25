Raymond James & Associates Has $69.81 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $69,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 44,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 48.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.48.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.