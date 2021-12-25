Raymond James & Associates Has $73.73 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Ecolab worth $73,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.77. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

