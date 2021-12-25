Raymond James & Associates Has $75.85 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.58% of Advance Auto Parts worth $75,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $232.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.15 and a 12-month high of $243.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

