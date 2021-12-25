Raymond James & Associates Has $83.86 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Square worth $83,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 37.1% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 894,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $167.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.41. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

