Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.56% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $67,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $115.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average of $107.16.

