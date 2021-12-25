Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 529,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Paychex worth $59,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.65.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

