Raymond James & Associates Purchases 27,212 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.95% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $83,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $108.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

