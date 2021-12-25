Raymond James & Associates Purchases 66,865 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,865 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.53% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $81,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

