Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $63,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.25 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

