Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.38% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $67,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.