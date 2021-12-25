Raymond James & Associates Sells 182,415 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 182,415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of FedEx worth $81,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average of $260.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

