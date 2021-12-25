Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,340 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.54% of LPL Financial worth $67,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,493 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after acquiring an additional 226,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after acquiring an additional 170,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after acquiring an additional 152,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,650,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $162.63 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

