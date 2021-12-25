Raymond James & Associates Sells 47,035 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $60,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $359.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $298.59 and a 12-month high of $365.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

