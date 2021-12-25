Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,713 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $66,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $698.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $635.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.14. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $719.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

