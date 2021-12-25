Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of Tractor Supply worth $81,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $238.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.37.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.