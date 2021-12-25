Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $59,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

