Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.27% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $58,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

VOX stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

