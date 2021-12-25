Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $58,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,491.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

