Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $51,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.08. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $243.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.