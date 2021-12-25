Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $54.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $54,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $509.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $512.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $409.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.