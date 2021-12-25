Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $57.02 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,631 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.76% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $57,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.25 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

