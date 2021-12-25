Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $57.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $57,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $264.82 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $266.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.