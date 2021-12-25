Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.98% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $55,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65.

