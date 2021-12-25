Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of AutoZone worth $39,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,014.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,883.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,684.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,065.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

