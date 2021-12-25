Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.85% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $54,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 529,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 385,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 249,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

