Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,272 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

