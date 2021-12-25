Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Reaches $6.39 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Raze Network has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.24 or 0.08030281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,989.08 or 0.99885927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00072450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.