REAL (REAL) Price Tops $0.20

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One REAL coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. REAL has a market cap of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

