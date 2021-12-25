Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 196,427 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £5.32 million and a PE ratio of 0.73.

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc produces and explores natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, Africa, Australia, and Canada. The company explores manganese, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties. It holds 100% economic interest in the Migori Gold project. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

