Redd One Day Trading Volume Tops $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,696.84 or 1.00519980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058397 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00032268 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $677.67 or 0.01343661 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.