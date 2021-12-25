Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $58,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

REGN stock opened at $625.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $627.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

