Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,721 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Renewable Energy Group worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

