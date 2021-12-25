Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $563.48

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.48 ($7.44) and traded as high as GBX 577 ($7.62). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 574.20 ($7.59), with a volume of 676,391 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.32) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.25) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.74) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.78 ($8.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 601.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 563.48. The company has a market cap of £10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

