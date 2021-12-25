Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $71,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

