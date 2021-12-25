Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $109.92 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52,528 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $109,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

LOW opened at $250.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.82 and its 200-day moving average is $214.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

