Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $70.59 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $70,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $261.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

