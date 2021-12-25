Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $95.13 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Prologis worth $95,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

