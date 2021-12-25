Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,837 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $143,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.