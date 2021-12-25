Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 198,835 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 198,835 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $142,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

