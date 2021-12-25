Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 23,811 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,811 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $119,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $397.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

