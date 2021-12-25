Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 27,474 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 27,474 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of NIKE worth $120,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NYSE:NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average of $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

