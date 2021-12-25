Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 60,112 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $110,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

