Revomon (REVO) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Revomon has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $825,042.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.33 or 0.08056591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.89 or 0.99989463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00054181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.