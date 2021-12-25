REVV (REVV) Hits One Day Volume of $1.63 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. REVV has a market capitalization of $48.91 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REVV has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

