Rewardiqa (REW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,682.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 49.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $41,334.35 and $11,682.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

