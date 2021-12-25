RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 52.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RH by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 23.2% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 124.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $546.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $615.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.42.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

