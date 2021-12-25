Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report ($1.00) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($1.08). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

RYTM traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 366,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,721. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

