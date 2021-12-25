Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.3% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,947,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

